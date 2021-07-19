BBC News

Covid jabs for some under-18s to be recommended in UK

Some children will be offered Covid vaccines to protect them against the pandemic virus ahead of winter, Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has said.

He told BBC Breakfast those with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to Covid would be eligible.

But whether to jab healthy children aged 12-17 will be "kept under review".

He will make a statement to Parliament later today.

