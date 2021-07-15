'Virginity-repair' surgery set to be banned

IKWRO's Payzee Mahmod, who started campaigning against so-called honour-based violence, after her sister Banaz was murdered, said: "Girls are coming to us and letting us know that they are being put through these tests and they want to have this procedure to essentially repair the hymen... this idea that if they are not virgins going into their weddings, they will be at risk of honour-based abuse which can have fatal consequences"