Covid vaccines do work well in clinically vulnerable
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
Covid vaccines are highly effective in people with underlying health conditions who were advised to shield earlier in the pandemic, real-world UK data reveals.
The study of more than a million people in at-risk groups shows two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines are needed for this protection.
Being double-jabbed reduced the risk of symptomatic Covid-19 by around 90%.
One dose cut it by about 60%, says Public Health England (PHE).
Protection against hospitalisation and death in at-risk groups is expected to be greater than protection against symptomatic disease, as has been seen in studies of the general population, although more data is needed to confirm this.
Dr Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at PHE, said: "This real-world data shows for the first time that most people who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 still receive high levels of protection after two doses of vaccine.
"It is vital that anyone with an underlying condition gets both doses, especially people with weakened immune systems as they gain so much more benefit from the second dose."