Headache and running nose linked to Delta variant
- Published
A headache, sore throat and running nose are now the most commonly reported symptoms linked to Covid infection in the UK, researchers say.
Prof Tim Spector, who runs the Zoe Covid Symptom study, says catching the Delta variant can feel "more like a bad cold" for younger people.
But although they may not feel very ill, they could be contagious and put others at risk.
Anyone who thinks they may have Covid should take a test.
The classic Covid symptoms people should look out for, the NHS says, are:
- cough
- fever
- loss of smell or taste
But Prof Spector says these are now less common, based on the data the Zoe team has been receiving from thousands of people who have logged their symptoms on an app.
"Since the start of May, we have been looking at the top symptoms in the app users - and they are not the same as they were," he says.
The change appears linked to the rise in the Delta variant, first identified in India and now accounting for 90% of Covid cases in the UK.
Fever remains quite common but loss of smell no longer appears in the top 10 symptoms, Prof Spector says.
'Off' feeling
"This variant seems to be working slightly differently," he says.
"People might think they've just got some sort of seasonal cold and they still go out to parties and they might spread around to six other people.
"We think this is fuelling a lot of the problem.
"The message here is that if you are young, you are going to get milder symptoms anyway.
"It might just feel like a bad cold or some funny 'off' feeling - but do stay at home and do get a test."
Muscle aches
Similarly, the Imperial College London React study of more than a million people in England - when the Alpha or UK variant was dominant - found a wide range of additional symptoms linked to Covid.
Chills, loss of appetite, headache and muscle aches were together most strongly linked with being infected, alongside classic symptoms.
Government advice says the most important symptoms of Covid are:
- new continuous cough
- a high temperature
- loss of or change in smell or taste.
"There are several other symptoms linked with Covid-19," it says.
"These other symptoms may have another cause and are not on their own a reason to have a Covid-19 test.
"If you are concerned about your symptoms, seek medical advice."
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- NEW VARIANTS: How worried should we be?