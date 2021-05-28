Janssen single-dose Covid vaccine approved by UK
- Published
A single-dose Covid vaccine made by Janssen has been approved for use in the UK by the medicines regulator.
The vaccine, which was 85% effective in stopping severe illness from Covid-19 in trials, has met expected safety standards.
Twenty million doses have been ordered for the UK and will arrive later this year.
It will be the fourth vaccine to be used in the UK to protect against Covid-19.
More than 38 million people have now received a first dose of a vaccine in the UK - nearly three-quarters of the population.
