4.7 million waiting for operations in England
Around 4.7 million people were waiting for routine operations and procedures in England in February - the highest since 2007, NHS England figures show.
Nearly 388,000 people were waiting more than a year for non-urgent surgery compared with just 1,600 before the pandemic began.
During January and February, the pressure on hospitals caused by Covid was particularly acute.
NHS England said trusts had been given funds to help their recovery.