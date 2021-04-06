Covid: Child vaccine trial paused over possible clot link
- Published
A trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused while the UK's medicines regulator investigates a possible link with rare blood clots in adults.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
