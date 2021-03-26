Slight Covid uptick in older school children in England
- Published
- comments
- Comments
Coronavirus infection levels in secondary school-age children have risen slightly in England, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Tests carried out during the second week back at school, ending 20 March, found an increase in 11-16 year olds.
But infections fell in older teenagers and young people, the ONS estimates.
Overall, the percentage of people testing positive has levelled off in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and risen in Scotland.
According to the ONS analysis, which tests a random sample of adults and children in the community, infections remain at a low level after falling steeply since January.
It estimates that in the week up to 20 March:
- 1 in 340 people in England had coronavirus, or 0.3%
- 1 in 450 in Wales, or 0.2%
- 1 in 320 in Northern Ireland, or 0.3%
- 1 in 240 in Scotland, or 0.4%
At the height of the winter peak, the percentage testing positive was around 2% in most of the UK.
This week's figures from the ONS also show the effect of schools re-opening in England on 8 March on infection levels, which were always expected to rise when children, staff and parents started mixing again in large numbers.
The findings show a slight rise in children testing positive in years 7-11, from 0.31% the previous week to 0.43% this week.
However, in primary schools the trend among younger children is less certain and much flatter, and in children in year 12 and upwards, the ONS estimates that infections fell.
Young people in their 20s and 30s also saw infections fall during that week.
Schools in Scotland opened to the youngest pupils at the end of February and ONS data has already suggested infections could be gradually rising there.
But identifying more infections in schools, which is possible through regular rapid testing, does not automatically mean there will be more cases and more serious illness across all age groups - because of the Covid vaccination programme.
More than half of the UK's adult population has now had one dose of a vaccine, which 'real-world' studies have shown to offer high levels of protection against Covid-19.
As a result, deaths as well as hospital admissions with Covid are now falling sharply, and particularly in older age groups which were vaccinated first.