Covid: All over-50s invited for jab in England
People aged over 50 in England are now being invited to book their appointment for a Covid vaccine.
This is the final group on the priority list which covers 99% of those at high risk of dying from Covid-19.
Everyone in the top nine priority groups should be offered a second dose by mid-July, up to 12 weeks after the first.
Nearly half of the UK adult population has had a jab - more than 24 million people.
Around 1.6 million people have also had a second dose.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "I'm determined no-one should miss out on the chance to protect themselves and urge everyone who is eligible to come forward."
