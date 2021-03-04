Covid-19: Another new variant added to UK watch list
By Michelle Roberts
Health editor, BBC News online
- Published
Scientists have identified 16 cases of another new variant of coronavirus in the UK.
Public Health England has designated it as a 'variant under investigation' (VUI), meaning it is on their watch list, but not one they are immediately concerned about.
It has a mutation in common with the South Africa and Brazil variants.
That change, E484K, may help the virus evade some immunity from vaccination or prior infection, experts believe.
The cases were first identified on 15 February by the UK's variant surveillance system.
Experts believe it originated in the UK.
All 16 individuals who tested positive, and their contacts, have been traced and advised to isolate.
PHE said the cases were geographically spread across the UK.
And it confirmed that surge or mass testing would not be necessary - this is only done for variants of concern (VOC), such as the Brazil one.
The UK now has 8 variants on its watch list - 4 VUIs and 4 VOCs.
It's not unexpected that variants are appearing or that they will continue to change. All viruses mutate as they make new copies of themselves to spread and thrive.