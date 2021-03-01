BBC News

Covid vaccines cut risk of serious illness by 80%

A single shot of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab reduces the chance of needing hospital treatment by more than 80%, an analysis in England shows.

The Public Health England data - based on people testing positive for Covid in hospital - follows similarly 'spectacular' results in Scotland.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the findings were "very strong".

More than 20 million people have had a first dose of Covid vaccine in the UK.

That's more than a third of the adult population.

Mr Hancock said the data, which will be published later, shows the AstraZeneca vaccine was slightly more effective than the Pfizer jab.

