Covid: Vaccines having big impact on hospitalisation risk
Covid vaccines have had a significant impact on the risk of serious illness in Scotland, an analysis shows.
The work led by Public Health Scotland found by the fourth week after the first dose hospitalisations were reduced by 85% and 94% for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs respectively.
It is the first sign of the real world impact of the Covid vaccination programme in the UK.
Figures for England are expected to be released later.
Among the over 80s, the combined figure was an 81% reduction.
The preliminary data from the EAVE II project covers 1.14 million vaccinations given between 8 December and 15 February.
Lead researcher Prof Aziz Sheikh said: "These results are very encouraging and have given us great reasons to be optimistic for the future."