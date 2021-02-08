Covid: Over-70s told to contact NHS for their vaccine
People aged 70 or older in England who have not yet had their coronavirus vaccine but would like to are being asked to contact the NHS.
A national booking system is available that can be accessed online or people can call 119 free of change between 7am and 11pm.
Doctors want to ensure everyone in an eligible group has had the chance to be immunised.
Vaccination can prevent severe disease and save lives.
Until now the NHS has asked people to wait until they are contacted to help ensure that those who are most vulnerable are protected first.
People over 70 in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are being advised that they will be contacted by the NHS with an appointment.
More than 12 million people have already received a first dose and many who have not yet booked an appointment are receiving follow up letters and phone calls this week to encourage them to take up the offer of a vaccine.
People can choose a time slot and location for their appointment.
Health and social care workers, who are also among the top four priority groups for vaccination, should speak to their employer about arranging their jab if they have not yet had one.
Dr Nikki Kanani, a GP and medical director for primary care at NHS England, said: "If you are aged 70 and over, and haven't yet received your vaccine, please come forward and make an appointment as soon as you can.
"The vaccine is safe, simple, and will offer you and those around you crucial protection against this virus."
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Vaccines are the way out of this pandemic and, by ensuring you and your loved ones get booked in for a jab, the NHS can give those most at-risk the protection they need as we continue to fight this disease together."
It comes as:
- The government says coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of their immigration status. They want people in the country illegally to know they will not be at risk of deportation if they come forward for a jab
- The government is aiming to offer first doses to 15 million people in the top four priority groups by 15 February. At the current rate, about 16 million people would receive a first jab by that date
- Testing has identified 147 cases of the South Africa variant of the coronavirus in the UK
- PM Boris Johnson says the vaccines in use in the UK are "effective in combating serious death and illness in all variants"
