Covid-19: Brazil variant already in UK, scientist says
By Rachel Schraer
Health reporter
- Published
One of two coronavirus variants thought to have emerged in Brazil has already been detected in the UK, says a leading scientist advising the government.
The variant is distinct from those detected in the UK and South Africa, but shares some key mutations.
These changes are thought to make the virus better at attaching to human cells, and therefore more infectious.
Travellers from South America were banned from entering the UK on Friday.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC this morning he was "not aware" of any cases of the Brazilian coronavirus variant in the UK.
Mr Shapps described the ban as a "precautionary" measure to ensure the vaccination programme rolling out across the UK was not disrupted by new variants of the virus.
Asked if the Brazilian strain was currently in the country, he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Not as far as we are aware, I think, at this stage."
But Prof Wendy Barclay, who is heading up the G2P-UK National Virology Consortium, a newly launched project to study the effects of emerging coronavirus mutations, said one Brazilian variant of coronavirus had been detected in the UK.
"There are two different types of Brazilian variants and one of them has been detected and one of them has not."
It was "probably introduced some time ago", she added.
"And that will be being traced very carefully".