Covid: How quickly can we jab our way out of lockdown?
Nick Triggle
Health correspondent
With the country in lockdown and a new faster-spreading variant of coronavirus rampant, it's clear the UK is in a race to vaccinate.
Two Covid vaccines have now been approved - one produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and another made by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
And the UK government has ordered 140 million doses - enough for the whole population.
But ensuring a quick rollout is fraught with difficulties.
How could a shortage of glass disrupt supply?
The first hurdle is manufacture of the vaccine.
This involves two crucial stages - the production of the substance and then a process called fill and finish whereby the vaccine is put into vials and packaged up for use.
And there is already a concern about the latter stage, with glass-vial availability a key issue.
Last week, England's deputy chief medical officer Prof Jonathan Van-Tam said fill and finish was a "critically short resource across the globe".
That is part of the reason why the amount of the two vaccines ready to go is more limited than ministers had hoped.
UK plants have made between 15 and 20 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
But only four million have been through the fill-and-finish process.
The UK has used plants in Germany and the Netherlands to do some of this for the early batches.
But the government has also invested in a plant in Wrexham to ensure there is domestic capacity.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, meanwhile, is made outside of the UK - it comes from a plant in Belgium.
When it arrives in the UK, it has already been placed into vials.
But so far, only close to five million doses have been delivered - fewer than half the number that should have been - because of problems with manufacture, including the fill-and-finish process.
Are the final checks taking too long?
Even once a vaccine is in the vials though, there is still one more step before the NHS can start using it.
Each batch has to be checked and certified by the Medicines and Healthcare Products regulatory Agency.
And it can be several weeks before the vaccine can be given to the NHS to put in people's arms.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called this a "rate-limiting factor".
About four million doses of the Oxford vaccine have been available for some weeks - they were put into vials last year - but as yet only just over 500,000 have been certified as safe to use.
Sources close to the NHS vaccination programme said this had been one of the key frustrations - it could take up to 20 days for batches to be tested and released.
The MHRA said each batch had to be biologically tested for quality, while the manufacturer's documentation describing its production and quality-control testing process was reviewed.
Those close to the process say it takes a couple of weeks - and with more vaccine being produced, there is increased demand on the labs that do the work.
"You have to remember this is being injected into people," they said. "We cannot rush this."
Both vaccines have to go through this process.
What have hospitals, GP practices and racecourses got to do with it?
Once batches have been certified, they are ready to be distributed to the NHS vaccination centres.
Eventually, there will be a network of more than 1,000 local centres across the UK.
Currently, just over 700 are up and running.
These are being run from a wide variety of venues, from hospitals and large GP centres to community venues, racecourses and, perhaps in the future, conference centres and sports stadiums.
The instability of the Pfizer-BioNTech has been well documented.
It has to be kept in ultra-cold storage and, once thawed, used within five days.
This has meant it is stored at major hospitals and gives the local vaccination centres just days to use up batches after they are delivered.
The Oxford vaccine, meanwhile, can be stored at fridge temperature, which makes it easier to distribute.
But even once they are at these vaccination centres, delivery of both vaccines is dependent on having the right numbers of staff available.
Currently, GPs, nurses, healthcare assistants and pharmacists are giving the vaccines.
But as the vaccination campaign ramps up, these will need to be supplemented by additional vaccinators.
Provision has been made to train other health professionals, from physiotherapists and dentists to dietitians.
But there are reports an "overload of bureaucracy" - including mandatory courses in fire safety and preventing radicalisation - is slowing down this training.
Ministers have said they will try to reduce the bureaucracy.
But at the moment, there are thought to be enough staff.
British Medical Association GP leader Dr Richard Vautrey said: "We will need support eventually but not now.
"At the moment, the biggest issue is the NHS having enough supply of the vaccine to give."
So how fast can the UK go?
Nearly a million doses have been given since people started to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, in early December.
And with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being used from this week, the NHS is hoping to double that number in the next seven days.
The government is refusing to commit publicly to a figure.
But sources behind the scenes said there would be disappointment if it did not reach two million doses a week by the end of January.
And if that is achieved, the lifting of many of the most draconian measures starts to come into view.
Nine in 10 Covid deaths have been among the over-65s.
There are 12 million in this age group.
And if all goes to plan, they should all have been offered the vaccine by early March, alongside front-line health and care staff.
But the complex nature of the supply chain coupled with the complexity of delivering vaccines to large numbers of people means it will take just one thing to go wrong to cause serious problems getting the UK out of this lockdown.