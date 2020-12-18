Coronavirus infections on the rise again
By Rachel Schraer
Health reporter
- Published
Related Topics
Covid-19 cases in England have risen in the last week, driven by sharp increases in London, as well as the South East and the East Midlands.
But the proportion of people testing positive in the North West and Yorkshire has continued to fall.
An estimated one in 95 people had the virus, equating to just under 570,000 people in homes in England in the week ending 12 December.
Covid cases rose in Wales and Scotland, remaining stable in Northern Ireland.