Covid vaccine: More than 130,000 vaccinated in UK in first week
More than 130,000 people have been vaccinated in the first week of the UK's vaccination programme.
Health Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is in charge of vaccine rollout, tweeted that 137,897 people were vaccinated in the first seven days by hospitals.
He described it as a "really good start".
The figure does not take into account people who have been vaccinated by GPs and nurses in the community, which started on Monday.