'New variant' of coronavirus identified - Hancock
- Published
A new variant of coronavirus has been identified which may be associated with faster spread, MPs have been told.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at least 60 different local authorities in England have recorded Covid infections caused by the new variant.
He said the World Health Organization had been notified and Porton Down was doing detailed studies.
Mr Hancock said there was "nothing to suggest" it caused worse disease or that vaccines would no longer work.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
