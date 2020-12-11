London's virus levels rising, ONS says
Levels of positive tests are rising in London and could be on the up in the east of England, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.
Figures for the week to 5 December, just after England's second lockdown ended, suggest infection levels continued to fall in other regions.
Infection rates are still highest in secondary school-age children, the ONS says.
Across the UK, the picture is mixed with Wales seeing rising infections.
In Northern Ireland, the percentage of people testing positive continues to fall - while in Scotland it has stayed the same.