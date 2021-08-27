Covid vaccine: How many people in the UK have been vaccinated so far? By The Visual and Data Journalism Team

Nearly 48 million people in the UK have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine - part of the biggest inoculation programme the country has ever launched.

These high vaccination levels have created a "protective wall", the government has said, sufficient to end all legal restrictions on social contact.

Who can get a vaccine now?

Everyone over the age of 16 across the UK can now book a vaccine.

The rollout expanded to all those aged 18 and over after the government hit its target of offering a first jab to everyone in the top priority groups - all those over the age of 50, plus those in high-risk categories - by mid-April.

The vaccine was later offered to those aged 16 and 17.

The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has also recommended offering a jab to children aged 12-15 if they were in a higher-risk group due to certain health conditions.

Those aged 12 and over who live with people who have a suppressed immune system can also get vaccinated.

So far, the UK has approved four vaccines for use: Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Janssen; three of which require two doses for maximum protection.

The only vaccine currently approved for under-18s in the UK is Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while people aged under 40 are being offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to evidence linking it to rare blood clots.

Millions of the most vulnerable may also be offered a third, booster vaccination from September - if the data suggests they are needed.

How is the rollout going?

So far, nearly 48 million people have had a first vaccine dose - 88% of over-16s - and about 42 million - 78% of over-16s - have had both doses.

The number of first doses administered each day is now averaging about 57,000 - far below a peak of some 500,000 in mid-March.

An average of just under 150,000 second doses are now being given a day.

The highest rates of vaccination can be seen in the oldest age groups - among the first to be vaccinated.

Rates for most ages now appear to be levelling off.

Progress made in the UK so far means the country continues to be among those with the highest vaccination rates globally - but it has slipped out of the top ten countries with a population of at least one million.

The aim of the vaccination programme is to protect as many people as possible from serious illness through developing the UK population's immunity against Covid-19.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggests more than nine in 10 adults in the UK now have coronavirus antibodies - which is evidence of a past Covid infection or having received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Roughly 94% of adults tested by the ONS during the week ending 1 August had Covid antibodies, up slightly from 93% a fortnight before.

However, this figure does not tell us how many people are protected from infection or how close we are to reaching herd immunity - the point at which everyone is protected, directly or indirectly, as a result of high immunity levels in the population.

Public Health England estimates that, up to 20 August, the UK vaccination programme has prevented 105,000 deaths and more than 24 million infections.

Has the rollout been even across all areas?

Across the country, there continues to be some variation in the vaccine programme.

Scotland and Wales have vaccinated 89% of those aged 16 and over with at least one dose, while England has reached 87% and Northern Ireland 84%.

Second doses are also being rolled out, with all nations reaching 75% or more of over-16s so far.

Across the English regions, the South West has vaccinated 86% of the same age group with at least one dose, while London has reached 67%.

There have also been disparities between ethnic groups and poorer and wealthier areas.

Analysis of NHS records by the OpenSAFELY group - a collaboration between Oxford University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine - shows that black people were the least likely to have received a vaccine.

The study was based on more than 20 million patient records in England and covers people not living in care homes. Areas of London are under-represented in the data.

In addition, vaccine take-up in poorer areas is lower than in more affluent areas.

For example, 88% of those aged 50 and over in the poorest areas had been given a vaccine by 19 August, compared with 95% in the most affluent.

Where are the vaccines coming from?

The Pfizer-BioNTech jab - the first to be given the green light last December - is being imported from Puurs, Belgium.

A second vaccine, from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, is being made at a number of sites in Britain. Further doses are expected to come from the Serum Institute of India and the Halix plant in the Dutch city of Leiden.

The third, from Moderna, is coming from sites in Switzerland and Spain, via Belgium, while the Janssen vaccine, due to arrive later this year, is produced in the Netherlands by the Belgian firm, owned by Johnson & Johnson.

The UK is also lined up to receive at least two further vaccines if they are approved for use.

A jab manufactured by US firm Novavax will be made in Stockton-on-Tees in north-east England, while another by French company Valneva will be made in Livingston, West Lothian, Scotland.

Is there enough vaccine?

The UK has ordered more than 540 million doses of seven of the most promising vaccines, including the four so far approved for use.

An extra 35 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were ordered in August, on top of another 60m ordered earlier in the year, as part of the government's plans for a vaccination booster programme.

But it has amended its original order of the Janssen single-dose vaccine from 30 million to 20 million doses, given the "unprecedented scale and pace" of the vaccination programme.

Ministers have also announced an eighth deal with biopharmaceutical company CureVac to develop vaccines against future variants.

It has placed an initial order for 50 million doses to be delivered later this year - if they are required.

