Virus levels falling across England, says ONS survey
The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus has fallen in all English regions, except the North East, according to the Office for National Statistics.
In the week to 28 November, one in 105 people were estimated to have the virus compared to one in 85 the week before.
Infection levels are falling in all age groups.
The estimate is based on a survey of thousands of people in households whether they have symptoms or not.