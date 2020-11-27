R number for UK below 1 for first time since August
- Published
Related Topics
The R number for coronavirus has fallen to between 0.9 and 1 for the first time since mid-August, which means the epidemic is thought to be no longer growing.
'R' is calculated by the government's scientific advisers, and represents how many extra people each person infected with the virus passes it onto.
The aim is to keep R below 1 until a vaccine is rolled out.
During the first peak in the spring, R was thought to be around 3.