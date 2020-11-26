Coronavirus infections levelling during England lockdown
- Published
Related Topics
Coronavirus infection rates in England are continuing to show signs of levelling off - but the picture across the UK is mixed, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.
In Wales and Northern Ireland, infections have been decreasing in recent weeks - but in Scotland, they seem to be rising.
Plans for post-lockdown tiers in England are set to be announced later.
The ONS figures are based on thousands of people tested for the virus in households across the UK, whether they have symptoms or not.
Of those tested in the week to 21 November, one person tested positive out of every:
- 85 in England
- 115 in Scotland
- 145 in Northern Ireland
- 185 in Wales
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- LOCAL LOCKDOWNS: What happens if you have one?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?