Infection rates levelling off in England and Scotland
- Published
Infection rates are levelling off in England and Scotland and decreasing in Wales and Northern Ireland, latest data from the Office for National Statistics suggests.
Rates in school-age children are still rising while falling in young adults.
The figures cover the week to 14 November, nine days after the second lockdown was introduced in England.
In the north west and Midlands rates are decreasing, but they are rising in London and the south east.
The ONS survey, which tests people in homes across the UK whether they have symptoms or not, estimates that 1 in 80 people in England have coronavirus.