UK coronavirus infection rates 'slowing down'
- Published
The number of people infected with the coronavirus is slowing down, in general, across the UK, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.
Data up to 6 November, the day after England's second lockdown began, shows infections falling in the north west but rising in the south and Midlands.
In Northern Ireland, infection rates were levelling off, the ONS says.
But in Wales rising infection levels were still continuing.
And it's too early to say if they were stabilising a week ago in Scotland.
The figures are based on thousands of swab tests in random households across the UK.