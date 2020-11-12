Coronavirus: Patients face long waits for hospital ops in England
By Nick Triggle
Health correspondent
- Published
The number of hospital operations being carried out in England is still well below normal levels, figures show.
The data for September showed 112,600 operations were carried out - just over half the number done the previous year.
It has led to growing numbers facing long waits with nearly 140,000 having spent over a year waiting for treatment - the highest level since 2008.
And there are fears the situation could get worse as hospitals have started to cut back even further in recent weeks.
Hospitals in Bradford, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and Liverpool have announced the mass cancellation of non-urgent work in the past few weeks.
Nuffield Trust director of research Prof John Appleby said the situation was a "real concern".
He said hospitals were facing a real battle to keep non-Covid services going, pointing out that since the end of September the number of Covid patients in hospital increased from just over 2,000 to 10,000.
"It is clear that over the summer months NHS staff have put in tremendous amounts of work to boost activity across the board.
"However, the service has fallen short of the tall order of recovering all non-Covid activity between the two waves of this pandemic."
'My cancer has spread'
Mother-of-three Anoushka Kurkjian noticed a cyst on her breast in June.
But because of fear over coronavirus the 41-year-old was scared about seeking help. When she finally went to A&E, she was diagnosed with breast cancer which has now spread to her lymph nodes.
"If it had been a year ago, I would have gone in earlier.
"I am now undergoing chemotherapy and have lost my hair. My breast cancer has spread and I am scared," she said.
But NHS bosses have announced that cancer services are now back to seeing the normal number of patients.
In September, both the numbers getting urgent check-ups and those starting treatment were back to pre-pandemic levels.
But it still leaves a huge backlog of patients who have gone without cancer care.
Over the past six months, 320,000 fewer patients have received urgent check-ups and nearly 35,000 fewer have started treatment compared with the same period last year.
An NHS England spokeswoman said: "The NHS message to the public has always been clear - do not delay, help us to help you by coming forward for care."