Covid: The NHS will not collapse, health leaders say
- Published
The NHS will not collapse during the coronavirus second wave, but lockdown is needed to stop major disruption to care, health leaders in England say.
They warned the NHS was not facing a "normal winter" with more than 10,000 patients in hospital with Covid.
Evidence presented by NHS England at a press briefing suggested hospitals could take a maximum of around 20,000 Covid cases before they were full.
They warned this could be hit within weeks unless infection levels reduce.
NHS England chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said some hospitals were already cancelling non-urgent work because the pressures were not being evenly felt across the country.
But he said the spread of the virus needed to be "minimised" to avoid problems developing further.
He said the lockdown, which will be voted on by MPs later, would mean that there would not need to be a mass cancellation of non-urgent work.
And he added: "However well-prepared hospitals, the NHS, GP surgeries are, it is going to be a difficult period."
He said: "We want to try and ensure that the health service is there for everybody, minimising the disruption to the full range of care that we provide, not just Covid but cancer services, routine operations and mental health services."
Public 'need to get behind NHS'
Earlier this week the prime minister warned that without action the NHS would be placed in an impossible position.
Boris Johnson told MPs "the sick would be turned away because there was no room in our hospitals," with doctors and nurses potentially "forced to choose which patients to treat, who would live and who would die".
Dr Alison Pittard, dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, said she was confident the NHS was "not going to collapse".
But she said it was close to the point where non-Covid treatments were on the brink of being disrupted on a significant scale.
She also urged the people to get behind the NHS and lockdown.
"One of the things that helped all healthcare workers through the first wave was the support from the British public and that really got lots of people through that."