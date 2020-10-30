Covid spreading faster in England than 'worst-case prediction', documents show
Covid is spreading "significantly" faster through England than even the government's predicted "worst-case" scenario, documents reveal.
The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) says there are around four times as many people catching Covid than anticipated.
A "reasonable worst-case scenario" is used by officials and the NHS to plan for the months ahead.
But an official Sage document, dated 14 October and published today, reveals we are in a worse position than expected.
Scientists crunching the numbers estimated that, by mid-October, there were between 43,000 and 74,000 people being infected with coronavirus every day in England.
Their report said: "This is significantly above the profile of the reasonable worst-case scenario, where the number of daily infections in England remained between 12,000-13,000 throughout October."
It added that the number of people with Covid needing hospital care is already higher than the winter plan and deaths will "almost certainly" exceed the plan in the next two weeks.
However, this is not the same as saying more than 85,000 people will die this winter. Government action can still change the course of the pandemic.
The report stated that if cases fall in the "very near future" then the higher than anticipated deaths "might only continue for three to four weeks".
However, if cases are not brought under control then the "epidemic will further diverge from the planning scenario", it added.
The current estimate of the R number in the UK - the number of people each infected person passes the virus on to on average - is between 1.1 and 1.3.
This is lower than last week's estimate of 1.2 to 1.4, and lower than the estimate of 1.3-1.5 two weeks ago. It suggests that restrictions and changes in people's behaviour is having an impact.
But anything above an R of 1.0 means cases are still growing.
Even if cases are brought under control today, deaths would be expected to rise for another month due to the time between when some somebody is infected, when they need hospital care and when they die.
"If we are in a situation where what we're seeing exceeds the worst-case scenario, then this is a concern," the University of Warwick's Dr Mike Tildesley, who sits on the Sage sub-group SPI-M, said.
He told the BBC News website: "There's still some uncertainty, the worst-case scenario does climb quiet dramatically in November and December and there's been a lot of policy changes in the last couple of weeks.
"It may be that we see the trajectory come down a bit."
However, he added that tier three restrictions are unlikely to bring the R number below 1.0 and that "we might need to take more action on a national scale".
That is not part of the government's current strategy, which is focused on local restrictions to control the virus.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said earlier the government was "striving" to avoid new national restrictions. This week, both Germany and France have taken that step.
Mr Raab told the BBC that ministers were "confident" they had "the right measures and framework in place, which is not to have a blanket approach, but to target measures [...] on the areas where the uptick is highest".
Sir Ian Diamond, the national statistician and Sage member, told the BBC he was "fairly gloomy" as the virus was "moving very quickly".
"I think we need to be absolutely tireless in everybody across the country following the rules around safe distancing, hand washing, wearing masks, because if not, then I fear that the virus is going to exponentially increase," he said.
A government spokesman said: "We continue to prepare for a wide range of scenarios, including the reasonable worst-case scenario, and this is kept under constant review.
"We will not hesitate to put in place further measures if necessary."
