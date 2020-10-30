Cases levelling off in the north east of England
- Published
In a glimmer of hope, cases of Covid-19 appear to be levelling off in the North East of England, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Cases there remain high, but have not continued the skyward trajectory of other badly hit regions such as the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.
But overall cases have continued to rise, the data shows.
The government says it is "striving" to avoid new national restrictions.
The figures show:
- Around 52,000 people were catching the virus, with or without symptoms, every day in England up to last Friday.
- It is half the estimate of 100,000 a day from another study.
- Cases are rising "steeply" in the North West and Yorkshire and The Humber.
- Rates are increasing in Wales, where one-in-120 have the virus, and in Northern Ireland where one-in-80 have it.
- In Scotland one-in-140 people are testing the positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, the Covid Symptom Study app - based on one million people logging their symptoms and 12,000 tests results, suggests 44,000 people are developing Covid symptoms every day, up from 36,000 last week.
Prof Tim Spector, who analyses the app data at King's College London, said: "We are still seeing a steady rise nationally, doubling every four weeks, with the possible exception of Scotland which may be showing signs of a slow down."