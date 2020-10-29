Coronavirus doctor's diary: 'Our hospital could be overwhelmed'

Every patient coming in now is being swabbed and we are much better at assessing who has it, but occasionally some people you think don't have it turn up positive and they're sat in your Green bay. So then you have problems assessing whether to isolate other patients round them, isolate those contacts around them. Do we then stop admitting to that area, do we have to have that area deep cleaned, which takes some of your resource out for a while? It's a major problem.