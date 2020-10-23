BBC News

Coronavirus infections continue to rise

Coronavirus infections continue to rise across the UK, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

It estimates cases have risen by a quarter to more than 35,200 a day in England.

Infection rates have been highest among older teenager and adults in recent weeks.

It comes as stricter rules come into force for millions more people across the UK.

Around one in 130 people in homes in England had coronavirus in the week to 16 October, data from the ONS infection survey suggests.

This compares to one in 180 in Wales and Scotland and one in 100 in Northern Ireland.

