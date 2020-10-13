Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Cancer patients need to take extra care

Shielding is not being reintroduced in England, despite rising levels of coronavirus across most of the nation.

Government advisors say that, unlike in March, there are other protective measures in place - such as the rule of six and the wearing of face coverings in shops - to help reduce the spread.

But people should take precautions to avoid getting Covid.

Those who were on the shielding list will receive a letter about the advice with tips on how they should do this.