Covid deaths three times higher than flu and pneumonia
- Published
Three times as many people have died from Covid-19 than from flu and pneumonia in England and Wales this year, according to official figures.
Between January and August 2020, there were 48,168 deaths due to Covid-19 compared to 13,500 from pneumonia. Only 394 were due to flu.
The Office for National Statistics analysis looked at the underlying cause of death.
Deaths from flu have been particularly low this year.
The highest number of deaths from flu and pneumonia occurred in January, during winter, when there is usually lots of flu around.
But deaths due to Covid-19 were higher between March and June.
"The mortality rate for Covid-19 is also significantly higher than influenza and pneumonia rates for both 2020 and the five-year average," said Sarah Caul, from the ONS.
"Since 1959, which is when ONS monthly death records began, the number of deaths due to influenza and pneumonia in the first eight months of every year have been lower than the number of Covid-19 deaths seen, so far, in 2020."