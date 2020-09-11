Coronavirus cases on the rise in England

Image copyright Getty Images

Coronavirus infections have increased in recent weeks in England, according to new estimates.

Tests in thousands of households by the Office for National Statistics found a rise in positive tests among young people, but not in those over 50.

Estimates suggest there were 3,200 new cases a day during the first week of September, compared to 2,000 the week before.

People are tested whether they have symptoms or not.

The study does not cover people staying in hospitals or care homes - only in the community.

Figures from the Covid symptom study app also suggest a growth in new cases since the end of August - the first time since mid-June there has been a significant rise in numbers.

However the virus is still at much lower levels than at the peak of the pandemic in April.