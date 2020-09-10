Image copyright Getty Images

The disruption to hospitals in England during the pandemic has meant the number of patients facing long waits for routine operations has soared.

More than two million people on the waiting list - half the total - have been waiting more than 18 weeks.

One in five have been waiting more than a year.

But there are some encouraging signs, with the amount of treatment happening across hospitals on the increase.

More than 140,000 operations such as knee and hip replacements were carried out in July, up from 41,000 in April when routine treatments were cancelled en masse. But that is less than half the level seen in the same month last year.

The numbers coming to Accident and Emergency topped 1.7m in August, up from a low of 916,000 in April at the peak of the pandemic. Before the pandemic, more than two million patients a month were regularly coming to A&E.

Nearly 21,600 cancer patients started their treatment in July, down from 28,000 in the same month last year. But that is up from 16,600 in May.

NHS medical director Prof Stephen Powis said the increase in activity was "pleasing", calling the rebound "substantial".

But he added: "The success of these service expansions depends on keeping Covid under control."

Big rise in waits of over a year

Despite the progress, clearing the backlog, certainly for routine treatments, will take some time.

Treatment is meant to start in 18 weeks. There are currently 2.2 million people on the waiting lists who have been waiting for longer than that.

Before the pandemic, three times fewer people were waiting.

Some 83,000 have waited more than a year. Before the pandemic that figure stood at less than 2,000.

In March, NHS bosses announced virtually all routine work was to stop to create space for the expected surge in coronavirus patients.

Some operations were carried out by the private sector on behalf of the NHS, while appointments and check-ups were carried out digitally.