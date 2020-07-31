Coronavirus infections rising in England
- 31 July 2020
Coronavirus infections are rising in England, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures suggest.
A sample of households in England, excluding care homes and hospitals, were swabbed to test for current infection.
The ONS says daily cases have risen from an estimated 2,800 to 4,200 since last week.
However there is not enough data to suggest a higher proportion of positive tests in any particular region.