England death rate among worst in Europe

England had the highest levels of excess deaths in Europe between the end of February to the middle of June, official analysis shows.

The Office for National Statistics said England saw the second highest peak rates of death in Europe, after Spain.

But England had the longest period where deaths were above average, and so overall had the highest levels.

The ONS analysis shows the epidemic in the UK was more widely spread than in other countries.

However areas in Spain and Italy were harder hit than cities in the UK.

Analyses that take account of the age of the population also show that England had the highest death rates in Europe in the weeks to the end of May.

Spain was second, followed by Scotland, Belgium and Wales.