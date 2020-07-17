Hancock calls for urgent review into death data in England
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called for an urgent review into the compilation of coronavirus deaths data in England.
It follows confirmation that reported deaths may have included people who tested positive months before they died.
Scotland and Northern Ireland only include people who die within 28 days of having coronavirus.
Public Health England is responsible for reporting Covid-19 deaths.