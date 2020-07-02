Image copyright MOD / PA

Many people in England are still waiting longer than 24 hours for their coronavirus test results, figures show.

Four in 10 tests done by mobile units and three in 10 carried out at regional drive-thru centres were taking longer than that, data up to 24 June shows.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expected such tests to be processed in 24 hours by the end of June.

But the data - the first released on 24-hour turn around times - shows significant progress has been made.