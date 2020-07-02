Coronavirus: Many waiting longer than 24 hours for test results
- 2 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Many people in England are still waiting longer than 24 hours for their coronavirus test results, figures show.
Four in 10 tests done by mobile units and three in 10 carried out at regional drive-thru centres were taking longer than that, data up to 24 June shows.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he expected such tests to be processed in 24 hours by the end of June.
But the data - the first released on 24-hour turn around times - shows significant progress has been made.