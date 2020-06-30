Image copyright PA Media

Leicester has become the first part of the UK to experience a local lockdown.

While the rest of the country is seeing restrictions easing, the city has gone into reverse. Shops are shutting and schools will follow suit on Thursday.

How did this happen? And what does it tell us about how well the virus is under control in the UK?

What's the cause of the outbreak?

The first major public sign that there was a growing problem with coronavirus in Leicester was Monday 8 June.

In the east of the city, Humberstone Academy, which runs an infant and junior school, closed its doors with the head teacher explaining it was linked to positive tests for coronavirus. They briefly re-opened the following day, before being closed again.

The schools have not reopened since. Over the next two weeks, over 900 confirmed cases were recorded - one in 16 of all the positive tests seen in the UK.

The east of the city appears to be the epicentre of this local outbreak. The area includes streets with tightly packed terraced housing, and has a high proportion of ethnic minority families where multi-generational living is more common.

Indeed, Leicester as a whole is one of the most culturally diverse areas in the country, with about half of its residents from ethnic minority groups.

Both could be factors, but health officials on the ground in Leicester suggest there are other factors too. There seems to be signs of transmission in workplaces, suggesting social distancing guidelines are not been adhered to as well as they should, and also transient workers passing through.

In short, there is nothing necessarily unique to Leicester that could be pointed to a single stand-out cause.

What is certain is just having a little bit of the virus circulating would mean as restrictions eased and people began circulating more, the virus would have an opportunity to spread.

The more densely populated an area, the quicker and more likely that is to happen.

Cases are being seen now in other parts of the city, which is what has prompted ministers and local officials to take action.

It appears to be quite different to other local flare-ups that have happened so far. One in Weston-super-Mare was largely contained to the hospital, while another in Cleckheaton, which was linked to a meat-packing factory, does not seem to have spread across the community.

Should action have been taken sooner?

This is a key question - and one that is already being asked. Even at this early stage, it is clear to see the signs have been there for a few weeks at least.

Over the weekend the city mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, was saying the authorities there had only received limited data from the government and national testing system.

This goes to the heart of what many fear is a weakness in the system in England - the way the national test and trace system connects up with local teams.

The system, which got up and running at the end of May, relies on a national team of 25,000 call handlers to triage cases that test positive.

Complex cases involving schools, care homes and prisons for example, are automatically transferred down to local public health teams, involving councils and Public Health England.

But individuals are dealt with by the national team. They ask for information from them about their close contacts and ask them to isolate.

Comprehensive information about these cases is not passed down to councils - or at least not in the detail they would like. It's like "having one arm held behind your back in a fight" was how one director of public health described it to me, adding: "You are up against it from the start." Essentially it means they cannot monitor all local cases to see what patterns are emerging.

Another weakness of the system appears to be a lack of translation services. Baroness Dido Harding, the head of test and trace, has said this is being invested in.

But it is noticeable that the government has said the city and county councils will be given funding to invest in communication in different languages, suggesting the lack of translation support may have had an effect on the way the local population has engaged with requests to isolate and social distance.

Could this be the first local lockdown of many?

The prospect of local lockdowns has always been on the cards. While the number of infections being reported has been falling even as restrictions have been easing over the past six weeks or so, there is still a fairly significant amount of the virus in circulation.

About 1,000 positive tests a day are being reported across the UK. Although the true number is bound to he higher, as the government's surveillance programme run by the Office for National Statistics is suggesting there are many more cases in circulation.

One of the biggest problems with this virus - and why it has wreaked such havoc - is that it is very infectious, and can be spread before symptoms develop or by people who do not know they have it because they are not showing symptoms.

These silent spreaders mean it is difficult to contain the virus - unlike say Sars, another coronavirus which circulated in 2002-03. People were only infectious when they were displaying symptoms, so once they were isolated the virus could be stopped in its tracks.

It means it is very difficult for countries with such large populations spread across a number of densely packed cities to eliminate the virus as, say, New Zealand has.

That's not to say the UK has not made mistakes - you just need to compare the high level of cases and deaths we have seen compared with Germany to see that.

But even Germany has introduced local lockdowns - and experts such as Dr Bharat Pankhania, a former consultant in communicable disease control at Public Health England, are already predicting other cities will follow suit in the coming months.

These are, it seems unfortunately, going to become a way of life from now on.

