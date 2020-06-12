Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in England is continuing to fall, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Around one in 1,700 people were infected between 25 May and 7 June, or 33,000 individuals, compared to one in 1,000 before then.

The figures are based on 20,000 swab tests from private households.

Everyone is tested whether they have symptoms or not.

The ONS figures are thought to give a good picture of the proportion of people infected with the virus in the community - but they do not include infections in hospitals and care homes.

There are also wide margins of error around the figures because they are based on small numbers of people testing positive.