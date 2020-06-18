Image copyright AFP

More than one in four people who test positive cannot be reached by the test and trace system in England, data shows.

In the first two weeks of operation to 10 June, the service was given the details of 14,000 people to follow up.

But fewer than 10,200 could be reached. Some failed to provide the right contact details, while others did not return calls.

The service has asked over 87,000 of their close contacts to self-isolate.

