Coronavirus: Dementia deaths up during pandemic

  • 5 June 2020
Deaths due to dementia have been higher than average during the coronavirus pandemic, Office for National Statistics analysis has found.

The ONS figures suggest a third of deaths above the expected level for this time of year were not registered as being related to coronavirus,

Between 7 March and 1 May, recorded deaths were more than 50% higher than the five-year average.

Older age groups had the most elevated risk of dying from non-Covid-19 causes.