Coronavirus: Dementia deaths up during pandemic
Deaths due to dementia have been higher than average during the coronavirus pandemic, Office for National Statistics analysis has found.
The ONS figures suggest a third of deaths above the expected level for this time of year were not registered as being related to coronavirus,
Between 7 March and 1 May, recorded deaths were more than 50% higher than the five-year average.
Older age groups had the most elevated risk of dying from non-Covid-19 causes.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: Tracking the pandemic
- RECOVERY: How long does it take to get better?