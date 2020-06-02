Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A large proportion of NHS doctors are from an ethnic minority background

Public Health England has released its report looking at why people from ethnic minority backgrounds are "disproportionately" dying with coronavirus.

It shows age remains the biggest risk factor. Being male is another.

But if you strip out age and sex, people of Bangladeshi ethnicity have twice the risk of death than people of white British ethnicity.

The risk is higher for other Asian, Caribbean and black ethnicities too.

The analysis on ethnicity and risk did not consider a person's occupation or obesity, even though both are known risk factors for getting seriously ill with coronavirus.

What's in the review?

The rapid review was launched when it became clear that some people were getting more sick with coronavirus than others.

It looks at disparities by: