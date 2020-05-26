Coronavirus deaths fall to six-week low

Image copyright Getty Images

Fewer deaths related to coronavirus were registered in the UK in the week to 15 May than in any week since the beginning of April.

Between 11 and 15 May, there were 4,210 death registrations mentioning Covid-19, across the UK.

Down from 4,426 the previous week, it is the lowest weekly figure since the 3,801 for the week ending 10 April.

Coronavirus accounted for just over 25% of all deaths in the UK in the week to 15 May.

In the week to 17 April, when deaths from the virus reached their peak, this figure was just under 40%.

Lockdown measures were introduced across the UK on 23 March.

Death registrations mentioning Covid-19 fell in every setting in the week to 15 May.

But the total number of death registrations rose by 10%.

The bank holiday on Friday, 8 May, had meant deaths towards the end of that week had not been registered until at least 11 May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Also in the week to 15 May, 44% of coronavirus deaths in England and Wales were in care homes, compared with 23% at the peak, when the virus was far more active in the general population.

The ONS's publication also looked at "excess deaths" in England and Wales - how many more were registered in the first 20 weeks of 2020 compared with the five-year average for the same time of year.

And an analysis of this data, by Prof Carl Heneghan, at the University of Oxford, found there was no additional risk of dying during that period for people under the age of 45.

Breaking the figures down into five-year age bands, Prof Heneghan said no age group until the 45-50 band had experienced excess deaths above the five-year average in the first 20 weeks of 2020.

And for some age groups, particularly the younger ones, death rates had been slightly below average as lockdown had reduced other risks, including road-traffic accidents, violence and other respiratory infections.

After the age of 45, however, the risk of dying had increased with age and had been significantly higher among the over-75s.

The National Records of Scotland, meanwhile, said there had been 4,434 excess deaths between March 23 and May 17.

And the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency said there had been 834 between March 21 and May 15.