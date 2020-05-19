Image copyright Getty Images

The total number of people dying in England and Wales is continuing to fall, figures show.

The Office for National Statistic review of deaths in the week ending 8 May showed there were 12,600 deaths - a third were linked to coronavirus.

This is down from a peak of 22,000 at the height of the pandemic - although it is still above what would be expected at this time of the year.

Drops in the number of deaths were seen in care homes and elsewhere.

The ONS data looks at both deaths linked to coronavirus and other deaths that could be a result of the lockdown - and therefore is seen as a fuller picture of the impact of the pandemic.

The daily figures released by the government just looks at deaths among people with a confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus.