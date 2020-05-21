Image copyright Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in the community is remaining relatively stable with one in 400 people in England infected, the government's surveillance programme shows.

The Office for National Statistics survey involved nearly 15,000 people.

It provides an estimate for community spread between 4 and 17 May.

Overall 0.25% of participants tested positive for the virus - that is similar to the 0.27% figure provided by the programme last week.

This indicates about 137,000 people in England could be currently infected.

It suggests there are about 9,000 new infections a day on average.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a track-and-trace system would be ready by 1 June that would be able to deal with 10,000 cases a day.

The ONS study is set to expand over time to test 300,000 people in private households across all four UK nations.

It is one of the sources of information being used to calculate the reproduction (R) number, or transmission rate, of the virus.

The people tested in this survey did not include hospital patients or people living in care homes, where rates of Covid-19 are likely to be much higher.