One in 400 people in England has coronavirus, tests suggest
One in 400 people in England has coronavirus, a survey of nearly 11,000 people in households suggests.
They were asked to carry out swab tests over two weeks up to 10 May.
This means around 148,000 people in England could currently be infected - 0.27% of the population.
Those tested did not include hospital patients or people living in care home where rates of Covid-19 are likely to be much higher, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.
Out of more than 5,000 households, the numbers testing positive were small - just 33 people in 30 households.
The percentage of healthcare or social care workers living in these households who tested positive for Covid-19 was several time higher than for other workers.
These included doctors, nurses and home care workers looking after patients.
And there was no obvious difference between the proportion of people infected in different age groups, according to the ONS infection survey.
