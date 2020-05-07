Image copyright Getty Images

As a precaution, pregnant women have been told to be particularly strict about avoiding social contact, so they reduce their risk of catching coronavirus. But what do we know about its impact on pregnancy?

Is coronavirus a problem during pregnancy?

Although there is still much that doctors don't know about how pregnancy can be affected by the virus, pregnant women do not appear to become more unwell than other healthy adults who contract it.

"If there were huge risks, we would have seen them by now," says Christoph Lees, professor of obstetrics at Imperial College London.

Like the general population, if they are infected, the vast majority of pregnant women will have mild or moderate symptoms and recover. These include cough, fever, shortness of breath, headache and loss of sense of smell.

Coronavirus can be a problem in pregnancy if women become seriously ill with Covid-19 - but that is very rare.

Pregnant women with serious heart problems are in a very high-risk group and are recommended to stay at home at all times and avoid any face-to-face contact. They should contact doctors about their care.

Some viruses are worse in pregnant women, but there is no evidence this is the case for this coronavirus.

Researchers are now studying the experiences of pregnant women to find out more through the Pan-Covid Pregnancy and Neonatal Registry and the UK Obstetric Surveillance System.

Is there a risk of babies being born prematurely?

Some reports are emerging of babies being born early to women who were very ill with the coronavirus - but it's hard to know the reason for delivery.

"Where a reason is given, it may be due to signs of distress in the baby or to allow better treatment for low oxygen levels in the woman," says Dr Ed Mullins, from Queen Charlotte's and Chelsea Hospital, London.

During pregnancy, a growing baby places some pressure on the lungs, heart and circulation of its mum. Being seriously ill with Covid-19 could make this situation worse and cause breathing difficulties.

Any woman in this position would be watched extremely closely in hospital.

"Acute illnesses which cause fever can be associated with premature labour and birth," says Prof Marian Knight, professor of maternal and child population health from the University of Oxford.

However, she said most premature births have been because of early Caesareans in women with Covid-related breathing problems, rather than because of premature labour starting.

There is no evidence of an increased risk of miscarriage if women become infected.

Can the virus be transmitted to the baby during pregnancy?

This is possible. There have been reports of a small number of cases, but the newborns were discharged from hospital and are well.

A study from China found three out of 33 babies born to mums with Covid-19 were infected.

It is difficult to work out if the babies were infected in the uterus, during labour or soon after birth, when a newborn is likely to have had close contact with the mum.

There is no evidence of the virus causing problems with a baby's development, says the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG).

What should I do if I'm pregnant and think I have the virus?

If you have cold or flu-like symptoms, you should stay at home for seven days.

If you've got any routine appointments in that time, you should let your midwife, antenatal clinic or maternity unit know about your symptoms.

Most women will have mild symptoms which should go away in a few days.

But if you start feeling worse, you should contact your GP, the NHS via 111 (or NHS 24 in Scotland), your maternity unit or 999 in an emergency.

The RCOG has lots more advice on its website for pregnant women and their families.

Should pregnant women be working?

If you are pregnant and can work from home, you should.

If you are more than 28 weeks' pregnant, or have an underlying health condition, this is particularly important, as you should be avoiding unnecessary social contact.

Women less than 28 weeks' pregnant can continue to work outside the home provided they take the necessary precautions, and stay 2m (6ft) away from other people.

Advice for healthcare workers who are pregnant is to avoid caring for patients with suspected or confirmed coronavirus infection.