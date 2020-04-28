A rising number of deaths linked to coronavirus in care homes in England and Wales has pushed the overall numbers dying to a record high.

Office for National Statistics data showed there were 2,000 coronavirus care home deaths in the week ending 17 April - double the previous week.

Projections for the following week - up to last Friday - suggest it rose again.

The total number dying in the week ending 17 April topped 22,000 - the highest since records began in 1993.

It is double the number of deaths you would normally expect at this time of the year.

At the weekend hospital deaths linked to coronavirus went over 20,000 since the start of the pandemic, although the numbers appear to have peaked and are coming down.

By comparison, care home deaths are on the way up.

By 17 April they were accounting for a third of all coronavirus deaths.